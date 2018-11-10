Veterans honored at parade and festival Saturday, Veterans Day Run Sunday

DENVER — FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to again be a part of the Denver Veterans Day Parade, Festival and run put on by our partners at the Colorado Veterans Project. FOX31’s Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard emceed the Veterans Day Parade. Keagan Harsha and Erika Gonzalez are emcees at the Denver Veterans Day Run Sunday.

The Denver Veterans Day weekend will kick off with the parade and festival on Saturday, Nov. 10 followed by the 5K/10K run on Sunday, Nov. 11. See below for specific details:

Parade: 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday

Starting at Colfax & Bannock and ending at Civic Center Park, come salute our local heroes and show your pride and patriotism. The Denver Veterans Day Parade represents wars from throughout our nation’s history. Be sure to give a wave to the Pinpoint Weather BEAST and the FOX31 team as they march the parade route and hand out Serving Those Who Serve stickers.

More information available here.

Festival: 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday (following the Parade in Civic Center Park)

Immediately following the parade, participants and spectators are encouraged to join us in Civic Center Park for the Denver Veterans Day Festival. This family-friendly event offers free admission, a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays, tons of vendors and a wide variety of food. The festival serves as a celebratory “Thank You” to our veterans who have fought to ensure our freedoms.

Static displays of both vintage and modern military vehicles will be featured for spectators to engage and take photos with. Uniformed men and women will be in attendance and encouraged to interact with children and adults.

More information available here.

5K/10K Run: Begins 8 a.m. Sunday at City Park

Recognized as Denver’s official run for veterans, this is a memorial 5K and 10K fun run that is open to runners, joggers, walkers and kids of all ages. Dogs are always welcome. Join Keagan Harsha and Erika Gonzalez that morning as they get you ready to run!

All proceeds of your registration (and donations!) go directly to helping Colorado Veterans. The Denver Veterans Day Run is hosted by Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local veteran organizations.

More information and registration is available online.