Snow starts late tonight and lasts through Sunday

Big weather changes are headed to the Front Range. A cold front will move in tonight from the north cooling temperatures and picking up winds. Colorado will be under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day tomorrow.

Snow showers will begin to push south starting in Northern Colorado around 10 p.m. tonight. Metro Denver will see snow around or after midnight tonight and it will continue through Sunday before tapering off from north to south Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at midnight tonight and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday. Roads may be slick Sunday due to accumulating snowfall and below freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will only hit 30 degrees on Sunday in Denver.

Totals will range from 2 to 6 inches in Denver. Two to 6 inches is more likely east of I-25 with higher totals closer to 5 or 6 inches on the west side of town and into the foothills.

Colorado's mountains will see 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts above 10,000 feet.

A few flurries might stick around for the Monday morning drive. As of right now, impacts look to be small for the Monday morning drive although there could be slippery spots where roads were not treated.

The rest of the week is dry and warmer for Denver. Temperatures will hit the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

