Sketches released of 2 men suspected of robbing 11-year-old girl of gift card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are suspected of robbing an 11-year-old girl of a $50 gift card while she walked near her home .

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released sketches of the two suspects in hopes someone will recognize them.

The robbery happened at about 3:15 p.m. on October 24 near South Kipling and West Chatfield.

The man in the drawing on the left is white, 17-25 years old, 5’6″-5’9″, with shaggy black hair, blue eyes and a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

The man in the drawing on the right is black, about the same age and height as the first suspect, with brown hair, buzz haircut, brown eyes and medium to heavy build. He also has a tattoo of a star encircled by half moons on his right inner forearm. He was wearing a red hoodie and shorts. He had a ring on his left middle finger that was gold with a clear stone in the middle and wording around the stone, possibly a class ring.

The suspects may be associated with a light blue SUV that has a tire on the back and a Bigfoot sticker in the lower left rear window.

If you recognize one or both of these men, or have any information about this incident, please call the sheriff’s office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867),reference case number 18-25994.