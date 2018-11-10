× Quiet Saturday, strong cold front and snow arriving tonight

Saturday will bring a typical November day for weather, with highs in the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy at times, especially in the high country where gusts could get up to 30 miles per hour.

A strong cold front will arrive late this evening and overnight, bringing a major drop in temperature and snow. In the Denver metro area and across the northern Front Range, expect light snow showers to begin as early as 10-11 p.m., continuing through the morning and midday hours. Snow will linger through the afternoon, then pick up once again in intensity Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the high country, with 4-10 inches of snow possible. Meanwhile in the Denver metro, expect a range of 2-5 inches, with the higher of that range impacting the west and south side of the metro.

Temperatures will hover in the 20s for most of the day for Veterans Day on Sunday. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early Monday morning, but it does look to dry out completely by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 30s as highs for Monday afternoon.

Sunshine will dominate the area for the remainder of our work week. Expect temperatures to steadily climb back into the mid-to-upper 50s through Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.