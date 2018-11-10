× Injured Air Force falcon expected to make full recovery

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force falcon named Aurora is expected to make a full recovery from injuries she suffered at West Point during a prank before the annual football game between the service academies.

The 22-year-old bird remains on antibiotics and won’t attend Air Force’s home game against New Mexico on Saturday, according to the school. The anticipation is she will be in attendance on Nov. 22 when the Falcons host Colorado State.

Army officials at West Point apologized for the injuries the falcon suffered last weekend and promised a full investigation.

Aurora is the Academy’s official and oldest mascot. She doesn’t fly at football games, but attends most away games to greet fans. The school uses several different falcons during home games.