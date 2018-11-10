Greeley PD: Man charged with attempted murder after teen girl injured in shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — A 22-year-old man is facing seven felony charges after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old girl in Greeley.

The Greeley Police Department said around 10:45 a.m. Friday, an officer was leaving North Colorado Medical Center when he saw a vehicle driving erratically enter the ER parking area. The officer went to contact the driver, who was helping a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the side.

The officer helped the injured girl into the ER and told three males in the backseat of the vehicle to wait for him to return. When the officer came back, the males had left.

GPD said the officer then issued a “be on the lookout” alert. The three males were found about three blocks away near 16th Street and 23rd Avenue.

“The males were detained and questioned about the shooting of the female, and initially the statements were inconsistent. As the investigation continued information was developed that identified a possible suspect in the immediate vicinity of the probable location of the shooting scene,” GPD said.

GPD said officers found and detained the suspect — 22-year-old Daniel Isaac Atencio — on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue. He was taken to the Weld County Jail.

Atencio faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder. He also faces one count each of second-degree assault and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Police said the incident is related to a drug deal between Atencio and people in the aforementioned vehicle.

The situation remains under investigation.

The 15-year-old girl was treated and released from the hospital late Friday afternoon.