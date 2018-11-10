Girl Scout Engineering Day inspires girls to pursue careers in science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Science can be a lot of fun. It can also be a rewarding career. This is the message young woman at the Colorado School of Mines shared with some young girls at Saturday morning's Girl Scout Engineering Day.

"From young age, it's really important for them to get exposure to different things," said Bomsaerah Seong, a chemical engineering major at Mines. She helped organize the event.

"I hope through today, they will learn about different science concepts," said Seong. "A lot of girls get exposure to a lot of beauty and English and literature, and very quiet girl things. But I want them to know that they have options like science. And science is not only for boys, but also for girls."

Groups of Girl Scouts rotated through nine stations, each with a different science or engineering activity. The activities ranged from making slime, 'asphalt' cookies (made from chocolate and oats) and tie-dye, to building a tooth-pick structures on a bed of Jell-o, and testing its seismic soundness on a shake table.

"We are learning about engineering and we're doing a bunch of cool science experiments," said Mandi Paul, from Girl Scout Troop 3933. "I've learned that there [is] more than one type of engineering."

Getting girls excited about science and engineering is the point.