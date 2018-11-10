Colorado firefighters helping crews battle California wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. -- Colorado firefighters will be joining others from around the nation in battling California's most destructive wildfire in state history.

The Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise in Northern California. At least 23 people have been killed and more than 6,700 structures (mostly homes) have been destroyed.

A group of firefighters from the Nederland and Timberline fire protection districts will be assisting local crews in the area.

"When you're doing structure protection, you're really making an effort for someone directly. And that's a really personal thing," said Captain Eric Abramson.

The group plans to be based at the local incident command center and will be in the region for about two weeks.

The Camp Fire is one of three major fires burning in California. The Woolsey and Hill fires have forced thousands of evacuations in the Los Angeles area.