Chip and Joanna Gaines say they’re returning to TV

WACO, Texas — Chip and Joanna Gaines, who gained nationwide popularity with their show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV, are returning to television.

According to Vulture, the couple made the announcement on the “Tonight Show” Friday that they plan to return to TV. They are reportedly in talks with Discovery and are also hoping to launch their own lifestyle-focused channel.

“I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television,” Chip said, according to Vulture. “You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well, maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

The Waco-based pair left HGTV about one year ago, citing the need to spend more time with family. They have five children.