Child battling cancer is granted dying wish to escort mother down aisle

STOW, Ohio - Weddings are a time of great joy, but for one Ohio family, the celebration was bittersweet.

"He said, 'Well, Mama, I would like to walk you down the aisle before I die,' and then I was like, 'You know what? We're making it happen,'" said Taylore Woodard of her son Keith, who is battling cancer for the fourth time. The rare cancer had spread across the 12-year-old's already frail body. In hospice care for weeks, Keith's family leaped at the chance to honor one of his final wishes.

Wednesday, a few days ahead of the scheduled wedding ceremony, Taylore and her husband Adam wed inside their living room with Keith in a wheelchair by their side.

"I would have never thought I would sit and beg God to take my child, but I would rather him be with God than suffer the way he is. It's not fair," said Taylore through tears.

While the family knows they don't have much time left together, Taylore says she is praying for peace after so much pain and finds comfort knowing she gave and received a lifetime of love from her son, one of her most precious gifts.