Careless smoking may have started deadly fire in Longmont, investigators say

LONGMONT, Colo. — Careless smoking near combustibles likely started a fire that killed one person Friday morning in a mobile home in Longmont.

Longmont Fire Department spokeswoman Molly Cropp said smoke detectors were present in the home, but it’s unknown if they were functional.

She said neighbors reported the blaze Friday morning, and firefighters encountered heavy smoke and intense heat.

They were able to control the fire in about 20 minutes, and the victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. No one else was in the home at the time.

The victim’s name has not been released.