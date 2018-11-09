Warm before the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been another chilly day across metro Denver, but at least all the sunshine makes it feel warmer. We get to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday as well. And, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s which is closer to our seasonal normal at this time of year. However, if you are planning on heading downtown for the annual Veterans Day parade in Denver you should dress warm.

We are still forecasting light snow to arrive around midnight Saturday and continue until late evening on Sunday. Accumulation still looks to be around an inch or two in city with maybe some 3" reports south of downtown and certainly higher totals of 4"+ in the foothills west of the city. This is not a big storm by Colorado standards. However, with cold readings below freezing through Sunday you may encounter a few slick spots especially early and late after sunset. Right now it looks like the snow will be gone in time for the Monday morning drive.

The rest of next week is looking dry and seasonal as temperatures return to the mid 50s.

