Trial set for former Uber driver accused of murder in shooting of passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver District Judge has set aside the week of April 1st for the first-degree murder trial of Michael Hancock.

The former Uber driver admits shooting and killing his passenger Hyun Soo Kim but maintains it was an act of self-defense. Hancock entered a Not Guilty plea at his arraignment Friday morning.

The 30-year old told police his 45-year-old passenger was punching him in the face around 2:45am on June 1st, when he pulled his car over on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard and shot Kim.

An autopsy report revealed Kim's blood alcohol content was nearly 4 times the legal limit to drive.

But detectives noted ten shell casings were found outside the car, meaning at the moment Hancock fired his weapon, he was standing outside shooting back into the car where Kim was still inside.

The judge told attorneys she wants the jury picked from a pool of a hundred people because of all the pre-trial publicity.