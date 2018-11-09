Testing of light rail southeast extension line to cause service disruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- RTD has started the final work on the new southeast extension rail line and that means service disruptions this weekend.

The extension will run 2 1/2 miles between Lincoln Avenue and Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

The project includes the construction of a bridge for the trains over Interstate 25 at Lincoln Avenue and three new stations.

It's meant to accommodate the massive growth that has taken place in the area.

“We know the city of Lone Tree has a lot of plans for development in that area," RTD spokeswoman Tina Jaques said. "It will extend 2.5 miles to the south to Ridgegate Parkway, so this will service a lot of people.

"Its another step and progress. People love ridging that line so we hope to serve more people when it opens."

The E and R lines will be shut down from 4 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday between the Lincoln and Dry Creek stations. Bus service will available every 15 minutes.

RTD doesn't have a date for opening the southeast extension, only saying it will be sometime next year.