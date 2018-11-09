SoulCycle comes to Denver

The SoulCycle studio in Cherry Creek was packed this morning with people waiting to take that first ride in Colorado. SoulCycle officially opens Saturday in Cherry Creek. Colorado's Best Host an AFFA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals hopped on to give it a go for Fitness Friday. You ride in the dark, with music pumping all while receiving inspiration and motivation from your Soul Instructor. Try your first ride tomorrow.AlertMe
