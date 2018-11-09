Set where ‘Westworld,’ ‘M*A*S*H’ were filmed burns in California wildfire

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — The iconic set depicting a western American town was destroyed in one of the three large wildfires devastating California.

According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (a unit of the National Park Service), Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills burned in the Woolsey Fire.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

KTTV Los Angeles said the Paramount Ranch set had been used for countless movies and TV shows over the years. Most recently, it served as the town of Sweetwater in the HBO hit series “Westworld.” It was also used as the setting for the television show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” from 1992 to 1997.

KABC said “M*A*S*H” had scenes filmed there as well.

Agoura Hills is located in a hilly area west of Los Angeles. The Woolsey and Hill fires are burning in the Los Angeles area in Southern California. In Northern California, the Camp Fire has killed at least five people.

Statewide, officials put the total number of people forced from their homes at 157,000, according to the Associated Press.