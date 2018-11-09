Rodents and roaches problems at for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’
DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.
Bread Winners
The Arvada restaurant scored nine critical health code violations in October. The issues included:
- Rodent droppings
- No food safety knowledge
- Handling ready to eat food with bare hands
- No thermometer
The restaurant did not return our messages so we went by for a look. Owner Cynda Trudell said, “They’ve taken care of all the problems. I actually wasn’t here that day so I don’t know, but whatever issues were taken care of they were taken care of promptly.”
Bread Winners, which passed its follow up inspection, is located at 7311 Grandview Avenue.
Panda King II
A Jefferson county inspector cited the Wheat Ridge restaurant for nine critical issues in September. The mistakes:
- Roaches
- Flies
- No food safety knowledge
- Dish machine not sanitizing
- Mussels thawing on table
Panda King didn’t return our messages, so we went by. A worker tried calling the owner twice, but they didn’t want to talk to us and hung up both calls.
Panda King failed its follow up inspection with seven critical violations which it corrected last month. The restaurant is located at 7540 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.
Mod Pizza
The “A” goes to Mod Pizza in Westminster for two inspections with no critical violations.
General manager Graham Dudley said, “We have certain policies and procedures in place from corporate down. We train our policies then we validate our training and make sure that everyone understands the basics…It’s always difficult. We set a really high standard it’s important to the guests we make sure our food is in the safe category. It’s always a difficult thing but MOD makes it easier with all their procedures and polices they have in place for us.”
A thumbs up for Mod’s employees.
Dudley said, “I was super proud. All of our team works really hard at getting these good scores. We clean every day everyone understands the standards. To see the hard work pay off made everyone very happy.“
Mod Pizza is on West 104th Avenue.
How restaurants appear on our Report Card
Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.
An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.
The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.
Check your favorite restaurants