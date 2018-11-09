× Rodents and roaches problems at for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Bread Winners

The Arvada restaurant scored nine critical health code violations in October. The issues included:

Rodent droppings

No food safety knowledge

Handling ready to eat food with bare hands

No thermometer

The restaurant did not return our messages so we went by for a look. Owner Cynda Trudell said, “They’ve taken care of all the problems. I actually wasn’t here that day so I don’t know, but whatever issues were taken care of they were taken care of promptly.”

Bread Winners, which passed its follow up inspection, is located at 7311 Grandview Avenue.

Panda King II

A Jefferson county inspector cited the Wheat Ridge restaurant for nine critical issues in September. The mistakes:

Roaches

Flies

No food safety knowledge

Dish machine not sanitizing

Mussels thawing on table

Panda King didn’t return our messages, so we went by. A worker tried calling the owner twice, but they didn’t want to talk to us and hung up both calls.

Panda King failed its follow up inspection with seven critical violations which it corrected last month. The restaurant is located at 7540 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.

Mod Pizza

The “A” goes to Mod Pizza in Westminster for two inspections with no critical violations.

General manager Graham Dudley said, “We have certain policies and procedures in place from corporate down. We train our policies then we validate our training and make sure that everyone understands the basics…It’s always difficult. We set a really high standard it’s important to the guests we make sure our food is in the safe category. It’s always a difficult thing but MOD makes it easier with all their procedures and polices they have in place for us.”

A thumbs up for Mod’s employees.

Dudley said, “I was super proud. All of our team works really hard at getting these good scores. We clean every day everyone understands the standards. To see the hard work pay off made everyone very happy.“

Mod Pizza is on West 104th Avenue.