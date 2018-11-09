× Rescued chihuahuas need loving homes

DENVER — More than 60 chihuahuas were discovered living in filth in New Mexico after their owner died. The little dogs will arrive in Denver next week.

Some have been placed in foster care but 35 need loving homes.

The Animal Rescue of the Rockies organization will bring the dogs to Denver on Thursday, November 15. At that time they will be available for fostering and adoption.

Ruth Stabile fosters dogs that have been dealt a cruel hand in life. She says animals rescued from hoarding situations suffer neglect when the owner becomes overwhelmed, “Think about the effort it takes for your dog or your cat then multiply that by 60. These animals are living on top of each other in filth.”

The organization says the dogs are healthy, most have received their immunizations and are well socialized.

Animal experts emphasize that anyone wanting to adopt consider whether caring for a pet will be a realistic choice for their family and lifestyle.

Stabile says they need, “A safe home where they can love and play and explore.”

She adds that the little chihuahuas on the way from New Mexico may be “put down” if they don’t find homes and hopes suitable families can connect with them. “They don’t have a voice, we have a voice so we need to take care of them. They’re wonderful companions. They have nothing but love to give.”

For foster and adoption information visit the Animal Rescue of the Rockies website, email ARRColorado@gmail.com or call 970-389-8324.