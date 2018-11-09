× Plenty of bear sightings in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bears are still being spotted around Colorado as the animals make a last ditch effort to collect as much food as possible before they go into hibernation.

In Steamboat Springs, plenty of neighbors have noticed bears in their communities this past week.

“We have [one] on our back porch exploring,” explained Shannon Lukens, a Steamboat Springs resident. “We have big tracks across the drive away. And all of the neighbors around the neighborhood will call and say, ‘Hey the bear is on his way over to your house!’”

Bears will typically go into hibernation in late November or early December, according to wildlife experts.

