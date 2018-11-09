One killed in fire at Longmont mobile home

LONGMONT, Colo. — One person died in a fire at a Longmont mobile home park Friday morning, city officials said.

Just before 9 a.m., Longmont firefighters and police responded to the 700 block of 17th Avenue on reports of a structure fire with someone inside. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a mobile home.

“Initial crews pulled a hose line to the front door while another crew attempted to enter the residence to do a search for possible victims. Both crews were pushed back out of the residence by high heat,” Longmont firefighter and spokesperson Molly Cropp said.

Another crew entered the mobile home from the opposite side and found “heavy fire venting” coming from a back window. Once they got inside, firefighters found a victim in a hallway. They immediately removed the person from the home and began life-saving measures.

The victim was then taken to Longmont United Hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

One cat also died in the fire.

Twenty firefighters (six of Longmont’s seven fire units) responded. They had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire and the person’s cause of death are under investigation.