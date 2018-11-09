Moms brawl at school bus stop; one airlifted after being slashed with broken coffee mug

SARASOTA, Fla. — A brawl between two moms at a school bus stop landed both in the hospital. Both moms used a broken coffee mug as a weapon, WFTS reported.

Tiffani Cruz just got out of the hospital. She defends why she smashed a coffee mug over the head of another mom.

“It was self-defense over an incident that made no sense,” she said.

While the North Port Police Department said it started over an argument about parenting, Cruz claims they’ve had issues before.

She says two weeks ago, she confronted the mom for yelling at another child at the bus stop. But Tuesday morning, their verbal arguments went too far.

“My heart was racing,” said Eithan Cruz, who is of no relation to Tiffani Cruz.

The child and his brother, Bairon Velazquez, witnessed the fight from the back window of their school bus.

“Her face was bleeding and stuff,” said Eithan.

“I looked away,” said Velazquez.

Cruz admits she hit the other mom with her mug. Police have not identified the other woman.

“I put my arm up like this and I went to run and that’s when she picked up the glass, ran at me and stabbed me twice in my arm, once at my wrist and in back of my shoulder,” Cruz said.

Pieces of the mug were then used as a weapon in a slashing manner, police say. Both parents ended up in the hospital, but paramedics airlifted the other woman to a hospital with a serious cut to her throat.

Cruz was asked if she thought she went too far and was asked why she called it self-defense.

“Because she hit me. She got this close to my face nudged me with her nose and when she nudged me with her nose — it was her fist going up so my fist was going up,” Cruz said.

Sarasota County Schools is offering counselors after several dozen elementary-aged students witnessed the violent fight.

“I regret the whole incident, there’s no reason it should have happened. We’re adults,” Cruz said.

Investigators say charges are pending.