Local veterans group taking care of fellow soldiers currently serving overseas

DENVER — A local group of veterans is taking care of fellow soldiers serving overseas. The group of combat vets in northern Colorado are getting ready to send dozens of boxes to troops serving overseas.

The Front Range Chapter of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association has organized the project for four years now. It is all made possible by donations.

They ship over non-perishable food, toiletries, pens, sharpies, sports drinks and hot chocolate. They will send anything within reason they collect that would help a soldiers’ day-to-day life as they serve.

We spoke with Jeffrey Peters, an Iraq war vet who helps organize the care packages. He says the idea is to remind the troops they are appreciated.

“It’s quite the morale booster. Morale kind of ebbs and flows. So, anything you can kind of grasp on to is very worthwhile,” Peters explained.

The group is accepting requests for soldier’s names until Nov. 19th. The non-profit is also collecting monetary donations as well as items to ship to the troops.

For more information visit the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association on Facebook. You can also contact Peters directly at 970-302-4858.

