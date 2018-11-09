Homicide victim found in Adams County apartment identified

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead inside an apartment earlier this month as 31-year-old Rafael Casanova Ferrer of Federal Heights.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered Ferrer dead inside an apartment near West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

While the apartment complex has a Denver address and is near Westminster city limits, it is technically located in unincorporated Adams County.

Authorities have not released information about a suspect.

Ferrer’s cause of death remains under investigation.