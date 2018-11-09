Grand Junction doctor dyes woman’s genitals purple; petition demands revocation of medical license

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A western Colorado doctor is under fire after dyeing a woman’s genital area purple, according to KKCO/KJCT.

Dr. Barry King worked at Community Hospital, but Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Tobin said King was suspended from the hospital without pay pending an investigation.

A petition calling for the revocation of King’s medical license has gathered more than 30,000 signatures.

KJCT reports that according to a document filed with the medical board, King used a dye called gentian violet to color a woman’s private area purple as a joke while treating a cyst. The incident happened in January 2017.

Dr. King pleaded guilty to harassment charges. He was ordered to complete community service and apologize to the victim.

Now, those signing the petition want the Colorado Medical Board to look more closely at whether King should be allowed to practice. KJCT reports his physician’s license is still active from Colorado, but that records showed King was working at a Louisiana military hospital. The Grand Junction station said the Louisiana hospital told them King no longer worked there, but it did not say why.