Fast-moving wildfire triggers evacuation order for Malibu

LOS ANGELES — A raging Southern California wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for the entire beachside city of Malibu.

The fire broke out Thursday northwest of Los Angeles and roared southward, jumping the U.S. 101 freeway early Friday and sweeping into the Santa Monica Mountains.

Malibu has about 13,000 residents and lies along 21 miles of coast at the southern foot of the mountain range.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweets that the fire is headed to the ocean, punctuating the message with the declaration: “Imminent threat!”

Two wildfires raging west of Los Angeles have forced at least 75,000 homes to be evacuated.

The Los Angeles and Ventura County fire departments say multiple buildings have been destroyed or damaged, but exact numbers are not available early Friday.

The flames are being driven by Southern California’s notorious Santa Ana winds, which blow from the northeast toward the coast.

Both fires, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, erupted Thursday afternoon and have grown rapidly.