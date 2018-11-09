Fantastic Friday, then snow and cold for Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a fantastic Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid-40s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. It will turn breezy in the afternoon.

The central and northern mountains will be sunny on Friday with windy conditions moving in later. Highs will be in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

It will be very windy overnight into Saturday morning in the mountains.

Saturday starts with a big mountain wave cloud across the Front Range blocking the sun and windy conditions. Highs warm into the mid-50s across the Front Range.

A Canadian cold front will move in Sunday into Monday morning. Snow starts first in Fort Collins by 5 a.m., then drops south across the Front Range into Denver.

Temperatures stay in the 20s on Sunday with 1-3 inches of snow accumulation up and down the Front Range, 3-6 inches in the foothills and ski areas near the Continental Divide.

That snow might trickle into early Monday morning for commute. Highs will only be in the low 30s on Monday.

It will be drier and warmer Tuesday through Friday.

