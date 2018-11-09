× ESPN’s Adam Schefter sheds light on Broncos season, talks memoir about 9/11

DENVER — It’s no secret this season has been a rough one for Broncos Country.

After losing six of their last seven games, the team has a record of 3-6 on their bye week and are on the verge of having back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1972.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter might know the Broncos better than most.

He covered the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Broncos team as a sports writer for newspapers in Denver and continues to have strong ties to the organization as an NFL insider for ESPN.

“It’s really amazing because if you look back at the Broncos they have not had back to back losing seasons in 46 years,” Schefter said in an interview with FOX31. “That’s not the case in Cleveland or Arizona or Jacksonville or Tennessee where it’s regular losing seasons.”

Schefter added that with the expectation of winning in Denver, it’s normal for fans to be upset.

“There is a certain standard here in Colorado that people expect and when it’s not met, people want to know what’s wrong and what is being done and that’s the stage that I believe this team is at right now,” Schefter said.

But, don’t fear Broncos Country, Schefter said teams can often turn things around quickly.

“It’s always tough to win in the NFL and it’s never easy to turn the corner. But it can be done, and it can be done quickly. That’s the great part about the league,” Schefter said.

“Just because a team is down one year doesn’t mean it can’t bounce back the next,” Schefter added. “But you obviously have to have certain elements in place and I think this team is trying to figure some things out right now.”

Schefter released a memoir called “The Man I Never Met” in September.

It’s about his wife’s late husband who died in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Schefter, who has the same birthday as the man he never met, wanted to write the book to honor Joe Maio and everyone who lost their lives on that tragic day in 2001.

He said that every-time he comes back to Colorado he’s reminded of the journey and the role it played in where he is now.

“The Man I Never Met” is available now on Amazon.