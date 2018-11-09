Denver Dumb Friends League offering free ‘pets for vets’ for Veterans Day

DENVER — Veterans and active military service members can adopt pets for free this weekend at the Denver Dumb Friends League.

From Saturday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 12, the adoption fee will be waived for all veterans and active military in honor of Veterans Day. DDFL said the program is thanks to the Petco Foundation.

DDFL said the event is designed as a way of giving back to those who served.

“It’s a simple way for us to show our appreciation,” said Customer Care Manager Tayler Gonzalez for the DDFL via its website. “Our veterans are already heroes to this country, and now they can be a hero to a homeless pet in need.”

DDFL said all cat and dog adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip ID implant and a free office visit with a participating veterinarian.

DDFL is located at 2080 South Quebec Street. All people hoping to adopt a pet go through a screening process.