Colorado couple finishes all 11ers, 12ers, 13ers, and 14ers

When John and Alyson Kirk stood on the 11,053' summit of a peak located on the Grand Mesa they became the first known people to summit all 1781 summits above 11,000' in Colorado.

What's next for them? They told me about their brand new "Kirk Project" to summit all the 12ers in the contiguous United States. How many is that? It consists of 1278 12ers. They've already climbed 744 so far with most of the remaining peaks in Wyoming, Montana, California and Utah. For more information please visit the Kirk Project website.