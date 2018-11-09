× Coloradans worry about family in California fires’ paths

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Diana Grimes feels helpless.

Her niece and family have most likely lost everything because of the Camp Fire in northern California.

Grimes wants to help, but like other people in Colorado with family in the fires’ paths, she doesn’t know how.

“I was in shock, because I’m here and there’s now way I can offer assistance,” Grimes told FOX31.

She learned about her niece’s situation last night, just hours after the family had to evacuate.

“As I was leaving, I could see the fire coming over the ridge and an hour later it was headed up to our house,” said Kristen Aldred, who lives near Paradise in Northern California.

Aldred told FOX31 she knew there was a fire in the area, but never received an evacuation notice, just a knock on her door from a neighbor saying to leave in a hurry.

So, Aldred grabbed her three children – including a three-week-old – and the child she was babysitting and drove to safety.

“It was the scariest experience of my life driving out, surrounded by fire,” Aldred told FOX31. “And the heat was so intense. And you’re in stop and go traffic. And you don’t know if you’re going to get out.”

Luckily, Aldred and her family did get out safely.

They’re now staying with family in Chico. They’ve heard from others that their entire neighborhood, including their home, was destroyed.

That’s why friends have set up this GoFundMe account to help them start over.