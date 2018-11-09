× Backstreet Boys coming to Denver on 2019 tour

DENVER — The Backstreet Boys are about to embark on a massive international tour, and Denver is on the list of stops.

The band will perform at the Pepsi Center on Aug. 8, 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing 70 times during the tour, which makes it their biggest tour in 18 years, according to Billboard.

The tour is for the band’s upcoming album, “DNA,” but fans can expect “BSB” to perform plenty of their greatest hits.

The DNA tour begins on May 11 in Lisbon, Portugal and wraps up Sept. 15 in Newark, N.J.