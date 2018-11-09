75,000 homes evacuated as Southern California fire rages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- About 75,000 homes have been evacuated along the Ventura-Los Angeles County line in Southern California as a massive fire raged early Friday amid strong Santa Ana winds.

The Woolsey Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Simi Valley in Ventura County and grew to 2,000 acres by 6 p.m.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire had burned about 8,000 acres and was at 0 percent containment.

At least 30 homes have been destroyed.

Hidden Hills resident Adrienne Janic gave her home over to firefighters late Thursday to use as a command center. Her deck provided a strong vantage point to monitor the spread of the fire.

The Woolsey Fire is not far from the Hill Fire, which quickly spread to 10,000 acres on Thursday. The Hill Fire started not far from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Just 12 minutes after the Hill Fire started Thursday afternoon, the flames spread across the 101 Freeway, leaving several drivers temporarily stranded.

The highway is expected to remain closed Friday morning, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said.

Residents took to social media to share their views of the flames nearly consuming the hillside in Newbury Park, which borders Thousands Oaks to the west.

While no homes or businesses have been lost because of the fast-moving fire, a number of RVs and outbuildings have been burned and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Fire officials anticipate the fire will reach the Pacific Ocean.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for California State University Channel Islands and for the Camarillo Springs area, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.