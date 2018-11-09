2 juveniles arrested in metro-area smash-and-grabs

DENVER — Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of smash-and-grab burglaries that have plagued the Denver area during the last six months.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the two people arrested are juveniles. They said they could be responsible for 41 incidents.

BREAKING: Several law enforcement sources tell me 2 juveniles have been arrested in connection with a string of smash and grabs from the past 6 months. Could be responsible for 41 incidents. — deborah takahara (@debtakahara) November 9, 2018

A number of metro communities have been hit by smash-and-grab burglaries in recent months, including Aurora, Northglenn and Parker, among others.

“It is a tremendous relief for the business owners and people in the community,” a member of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn new details.