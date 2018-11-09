× 15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Evergreen man in Aurora

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 15-year-old has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside his vehicle on Halloween, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

The teenager was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and menacing.

Jacob Clymer, 29, of Evergreen was shot near his parked car on North Billings Street just north of East Montview Boulevard on Oct. 31, prosecutors said.

The teen, who was not identified, was arrested the next day.

An Adams County sheriff’s deputy, who was in the area on an unrelated investigation, reported the shooting.

When officers from the Aurora Police Department arrived, they found Clymer man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenager was advised of the charges on Wednesday in Adams County Juvenile Court. A status conference was set for Jan. 3.