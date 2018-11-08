× The Denver Passport Winter Edition

The Denver Passport Winter Edition is here to heat up chilly nights with 2-for-1 libations. This pocket-sized book from The Passport Program brings you specials at the city’s best bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries and this year the Winter Edition has an added perk – coffee. This year’s Denver Passport Winter Edition features expanded dates, giving you 64 opportunities to score 2-for-1 deals until spring at establishments that range from tried-and-true favorites to specialty bars and coffee shops. The Denver Passport Winter Edition is valid from November 6 through April 15. The Denver Passport Winter Edition goes on sale on Thursday, November 1 at 10 a.m. MST for $25. To purchase, visit ThePassportProgram.com.

The first 500 folks to purchase their Denver Passport Winter Edition online will receive a free Mountain Passport Winter Edition (valued at $20). This one-of-a-kind Passport is designed to explore the aprés lifestyle thriving high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Pop-up events in each city will be announced at a later time. Sign up at https://www.thepassportprogram.com/perks for the inside scoop on access to Passport parties, specialty tappings and tastings, intimate dinners and more.

Participating Denver venues are: Ace Eat Serve, Acova, American Bonded, Bang Up to the Elephant!, Bear Creek Distillery, Bellwether, Black Eye Coffee, The Block Distilling Co., Cerebral Brewing, Colorado Sake Company, Colt & Gray, Corvus Coffee Roasters, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, Dio Mio, El Five, The Family Jones Tasting Room, Fort Greene, Great Divide Brewing Co., Hogshead Brewery, Huckleberry Roasters, Hudson Hill, Illegal Pete’s, Improper City, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Kiss + Ride at Zeppelin Station, Lady Jane, Laws Whiskey House, Leopold Bros., Linger, Low Country Kitchen, Method Collective, Middleman, Moo Bar at Denver Milk Market, Mythology Distillery, The Nickel, Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club, Novel Strand Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Co. RiNo Brewhouse and Taproom, Old Major, Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, Queen City | Collective Coffee, Ratio Beerworks, Rebel Bread, Root Down, Sapor Coffee & Concepts, Seven Grand, Sie FilmCenter, Smōk , SONDER Coffee & Tea, Ste. Ellie, Stem Ciders, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Stranded Pilgrim at Denver Milk Market, there…, Vesta, The Way Back, Vital Root, Weathervane Cafe, Woods Boss Brewing Company.

About The Passport Program

The Passport Program was founded in 2013 in an effort to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore different cities or regions via 2-for-1 craft beverages. The Passport’s seasonal programs feature pocket-sized field guides that encourage adventure, as well as support local establishments and non-profits. The Program helps patrons navigate the food and beverage scene in cities across the country. For more information visit www.thepassportprogram.com.