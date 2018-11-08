Thanksgiving dessert ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mark Kalix with Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom has some dessert ideas for people who don't bake.



Orange Pound Cake

Pound cake is traditionally made from a pound of butter, sugar, eggs and flour which is where it gets its name. For best results use a scale to weigh each of these ingredients. Once you try this recipe a time or two you can easily memorize this recipe and customize with other flavors.

4 ounces butter

4 ounces sugar

4 ounces (2 large) eggs

4 ounces flour

½ cup water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon orange extract

1 pinch salt

Zest and juice of 1 orange

4 oz Apricot jam for the glaze

Heat the oven to 350 F. Butter and flour a 10-inch loaf cake pan.

Cream together butter and sugar for about 5 minutes, or until very light and fluffy

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add flour to creamed mixture alternately with water, beginning and ending with flour. Mix just until blended after each addition then stir in lemon extract, baking soda and powder, salt lemon juice and zest. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Bake for about 1 hour and 35 minutes or when an instant read thermometer reads 200 degrees in the middle of the cake.

Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes then remove from pan and place directly on ​a wire rack or invert onto a rack if using a 1-piece pan.

Melt Apricot jam in a pot and glaze cake after cooled.

Dark Chocolate Truffle Tart

This sinfully rich tart is incredibly elegant in flavor and presentation. Be sure to remove the pastry dough at least 10 minutes prior to rolling it out to avoid the dough from cracking during the rolling process.

Yield: 10 servings

1 recipe sweet pastry dough (recipe follows)

1 Cup heavy whipping cream

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 large egg yolk

Preheat an oven to 325 degrees and position an oven rack in the center.

To prepare tart shell: On a lightly floured work surface; roll out the dough until 1/8 inch thick. Using a large spatula, place into a 10-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing slightly to cover the bottoms and sides. Trim the dough to be flush with the rim and chill for 10 minutes.

Cover shell with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights blind-bake in the oven until pale golden brown, about 15 minutes, and allow to cool.

To prepare tart filling: In a medium saucepan, combine the cream and milk and place on the stove over medium-high heat and bring to a low boil. Remove from the heat; add the chocolate and let stand until melted, about 5 minutes. Using a whisk, stir until smooth.

In a small bowl, whisk in the egg with the egg yolk and then whisk in 1/2 cup of the chocolate cream. Thoroughly whisk this custard mixture into the chocolate cream in the saucepan.

Transfer the filling into the prepared tart shell and bake until set around the rim but still slightly jiggles in the center, about 30 minutes.

Frangelico Chocolate Mouse

Traditional mouse calls for eggs and can be tricky to get just right. This quick mouse is my go to dessert when I need something very quicky, it’s just an added bonus that most people will think you went to the trouble to make the real thing.

½ quart heavy cream

¼ cup powder sugar

1 tablespoon coco powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch salt

2 tablespoon Frangelico Liquor

Berries for garnish

Caramel sauce

In a large bowl add cream, sugar, coco and vanilla and whisk until very firm. Finish with liquor.

Fill a large pastry bag with a star tip and pipe mouse onto a plate. Garnish with fresh berries and a squiggle of caramel sauce.

Bananas Foster

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

2/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons rum

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 bananas, peeled and sliced lengthwise and crosswise

1 pint vanilla ice cream

Directions