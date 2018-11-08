× Senator Gardner on 2020 chances following Colorado ‘blue wave’

DENVER — Democrats did something Tuesday they had not done since 1938.

Democrats won the office of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer while taking control of the State Senate and State House.

That leaves only one top statewide Republican in an office of significant power: Senator Cory Gardner.

Sen. Gardner tells FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George ballot issue defeats are a reason to give conservatives hope.

“You saw tax increases were defeated, you saw anti-energy legislation was defeated so I feel confident the people of Colorado are going to want balance,” Gardner said.

In regards to President Trump criticizing Congressman Mike Coffman for not embracing him more, St. George asked Gardner if we would welcome President Trump to campaign for him.

“I’d be honored to have the President come to Colorado — with a bipartisan delegation — to show him the good work we do in this state,” Gardner said.

On the Mueller investigation, Gardner emphasized he wanted it protected. In regards to gun laws following the California tragedy, Gardner said he is “not going to politicize a shooting that is far too raw.” See videos on topics below:

