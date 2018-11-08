× Multiple victims in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – A sheriff’s captain says at least eleven people were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy was shot and taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

The sheriff’s spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. He said responding deputies could hear gunshots as they arrived on scene.

Authorities are still treating it as an active shooter scene.

No other information was immediately available.