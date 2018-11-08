× New life for Steamboat’s old Arnold barn

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The old Arnold barn in Steamboat Springs is getting a new lease on life thanks to volunteers from a group called ‘Save Arnold Barn’.

The group rallied together to move the historic barn to a different location on Mt. Werner Circle in Steamboat Springs, where they’ll breathe new life into it.

“Even now in its restoration chapter, it will become a landmark and a symbol for our visitors when they come to Steamboat,” explained team member Arianthe Sterner.

The barn is currently owned by the Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and now sits on land owned by the Steamboat Grand. Both parties have welcomed it with open arms.

“[People] will look at the barn and say we’re here!” explained Sterner.

The restoration project is still underway, but so far a lot of progress has been made.

Local roofer Luke Berlet even donated a new roof for it.

“I like this barn. There’s another barn in town we’ve worked with and this is another historic barn,” Berlet said.

The Arnold barn was built in 1928. You can learn more about the effort to bring it back to life by clicking here.