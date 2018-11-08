Morning fog, flurries then sunshine; next snow arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a 10 percent chance of snow showers for the morning commute with fog before skies turn sunny about noon and into the afternoon.

High temperatures on Thursday will only reach about 37 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The central and northern mountains can expect a 10 percent chance of snow showers, otherwise there will be sunshine with highs in the 20s and 30s.

It will be drier on Friday across the board with sunshine and highs in the 40s along the Front Range. It will turn breezy in the afternoon.

Saturday will be dry with a wave cloud in the morning and breezy as highs reach the mid-50s.

A Canadian cold front will move in on Sunday. Snow develops after breakfast across the Front Range, foothills and mountains with 1-2 inches of accumulation in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will only reach the 20s.

Light snow lingers into Monday morning with decreasing clouds and highs in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

