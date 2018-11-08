× Man fatally shot in Aurora jumped in front of wife to save her life, family says

AURORA, Colo. — A man fatally shot in Aurora on Oct. 31 has been identified as a 32-year-old man who saved his wife’s life, according to a family obituary.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office identified Jacob Clymer of Evergreen on Thursday.

According to Clymer’s obituary, he made the “ultimate sacrifice” by placing himself in front of his wife, Miranda.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son. The family said he enjoyed “spending quality time hanging out and goofing around with loved ones.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in Clymer’s death.

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. that day near the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and Billings Street, which is just off of Interstate 225.

The call was reported by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who was in the area on an unrelated investigation. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect’s identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.