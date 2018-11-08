× Hundreds rally in support of Mueller’s investigation

DENVER – Hundreds of people packed the steps of Colorado’s Capitol Thursday to send a message to the White House and President Donald Trump – no one is above the law.

It was one of 18 similar rallies in Colorado and 900 across the country, Canada and Europe.

The rallies were organized after President Trump fired his former attorney general Jeff Sessions and appointed his chief of staff Matthew Whitaker to be acting attorney general and oversee Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Whitaker has previously said and written that the investigation should be limited in scope and the Department of Justice could essentially end it by cutting off funding.

“We should support the Department of Justice in this investigation,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, a democrat, to a large and loud crowd.

Sen. Bennet told FOX31 he hopes the senate has enough support to protect the investigation.

“This is not a moment for partisanship,” he said. “This is a moment for all of us to come together and preserve the rule of law in the U.S.”

He also told the crowd, “If the president fires Mueller and gets away with it, there’s not going to be a lot that separates us from a lot of countries around the world that don’t have much of an economy, because they have no rule of law.”

The Denver rally attracted other high-profile politicians, including Congressman-elect Jason Crow, another democrat.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence that Mr. Whitaker will approach this in a non-political way,” Crow told FOX31.

“We need to pass legislation to make sure we’re protecting Robert Mueller and his investigators,” Crow continued. “And we need to able to push back and if he tries to politicize the Department of Justice. We as a Congress, have to prevent that from happening.”