Holiday Toys

Toy ideas for the holidays from The Toy Guy Chris Byrne.

SMOOSHY MUSHY BABY

Category: Collectibles

Redwood Ventures

Ages 5+

$14.99

Special Delivery – it’s Smooshy Mushy Babies! A magic baby bottle with a disappearing reveal holds the Smooshy babies you’ve been waiting to adopt. Pop the top to find out who the stork brought you. And babies just can’t leave home without their favorite squishy plushies! Tons to collect.

LUCKY’S HAPPY HOME

Category: Construction

Playmobil

Ages 4+

$99.99

Come for a visit at Lucky’s Happy Home on the frontier. Arriving in Miradero from the big city, Lucky isn’t sure she will ever fit in, but this home is her safe haven. Walk into the kitchen with all the furnishings, where Aunt Cora is cooking dinner on the stove and the table is set for a delicious meal. Lucky shares all about her day’s adventures, while Aunt Cora is focused on teaching Lucky etiquette and reminds her to be cautious with her wild escapades. She needs to be a proper lady, after all! Outside, Lucky visits Spirit before she heads off to school, reminding him of their upcoming adventures. Upstairs, you’ll find spacious rooms for the whole family. Lucky keeps a poster of her mom in her room so she’ll always remember her. Set includes large house, Lucky, Aunt Cora, Spirit, pots and pans, dishes, utensils, table and chairs, fencing, friendly goose, and lots of other accessories.

TIC TAC TONGUE

Category: Games, Skills, and Action

Yulu Toys

Ages 4+

$17.99

Are you ready for a battle between lizards? Introducing Tic Tac Tongue from YULU! Be quick to lick! Put on the lizard mask and get ready for a game of skill and speed. One player flips over a number card. The other two players face off to knock down the correct insect card. The lizard that knocks down the most insects the fastest wins! Each Tic Tac Tongue game comes with 4 lizard masks with washable mouthpieces and tongues, 10 target cards, 10 game cards and game rules.

STICKBOT MONSTERS

Category: Action Figures, collectibles

Zing Toys

Ages 4+

$4.99, $9.99 (Mega Monsters)

AHH! There’s a monster under your bed! Get ready to create more animated movies with Stikbot Monsters and Stikbot Mega Monsters, new from Zing! With over 360 million views on YouTube, Stikbot continues to turn kids into creative stop-motion animation moviemakers, letting their imagination run wild. Stikbot Monsters are easy-to-pose figures, built with suction cup hands and feet, which can stick to almost any flat surface. With the free Stikbot Studio app, available on iOS and Android, kids can snap individual photos and stitch them together into a film, complete with built-in music and sound effect options. Users can share their creations using #Stikbot and see what others are making all over the world!

WRAPPLES

Moose

Ages 5+

$14.99

Wrapples is your playful, cheeky friend you can take anywhere and everywhere! Slap it on and you are ready to play. The more you interact with your Wrapple, the more they love you back. Chat to them and they’ll chatter back! They love to interact with you and sing with their friends! Wrapples can sense movement so they know when you’re on the move! Flip them upside down to help them fall asleep.

REALLY RAD ROBOTS MIBRO

Moose

5+

$39.99

MiBro, is every kids’ robot partner in fun! MiBro’s the robo buddy who’s got your back! Take control of MiBro through his Really Rad Remote. With MiBro, kids can play, prank, spy and command. Kids can also speak through him or put him into stealth mode to be an undercover agent! MiBro is full of smart talking phrases and sounds, and kids can enjoy with his range of awesome accessories, practice their skills, blast away enemies or use him to get them things.

ITTY BITTY BUGGY

Microduino

8+

$59.99

Itty Bitty Buggy is Microduino’s newest STEM educational toy that has endless design possibilities and exciting configurations. The Itty Bitty Buggy kit comes with a base Buggy plus four opportunities to build a sloth, a ladybug, a dodo bird and an alien. Kids can modify their projects or create their own; the Bitty Buggy is programmable in Scratch, Python or Arduino. Each project is controllable over Bluetooth with our app (Android / iOS).

STEM JR. WONDER LAB

Little Tikes

Ages 3+

$119.99

The Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab is the only STEM lab designed for preschoolers that electrifies their natural curiosity (before kindergarten) and teaches them hands-on learning in a fun way. The Wonder Lab features 20 fun, hands-on STEM experiment cards that promote experimentation using common household ingredients and is designed to give preschoolers a head-start in early education

VIRO RIDES VEGA

Category: Ride-on

MGA Entertainment

Ages 8-11

$249.99

VIRO Vega is a 2-n-1 transforming electric scooter – it’s the first scooter for kids that transforms into a mini-bike, then back to a scooter so you can customize your ride.

CHASE ME CASEY

VTech

Ages 9-36 months

$34.99

Catch him if you can! Chase Me Casey™ is an adorable little monkey that skates, spins and wobbles across the floor, encouraging your little one to dance and crawl after him. When your child gets close, Casey reacts with playful sounds and silly and encouraging phrases. Five colorful shape buttons on the playful monkey’s shirt introduce letters, numbers, body parts, music and more. The chase is on!

SMART TECH SMART ENGINE set with ACTION TUNNELS

Brio

Ages 3+

$89.99

The BRIO Smart Tech is a new line of trains, tunnels and destinations that combines classic play with new interactive elements amplifying imaginative play. Using RFID technology, the Smart Tech Engine is the centerpiece of the new line – activating unique sounds, lights and motion functions when used in combination with Smart Tech Tunnels and Destinations like the Smart Washing Station. The tunnels and destination stations can be used anywhere along the track and with any BRIO train sets (new or old) – heralding the next natural step in BRIO’s technology and storytelling journey for children.

YETI, SET, GO!

Category: Games, Skills, and Action

PlayMonster

Ages 4+

$21.99

Kick your meatballs onto the mountain! You and your Yeti are a team…a mean, lean kickin’ team! It’s up to you to aim Yeti and then bop him on the head to make him start kickin’ meatballs, trying to get them onto the mountain ledges! The first to get all four on wins! No batteries required; some assemble required. For 2 to 4 players.

LOL SURPRISE! EYE SPY SERIES UNDER WRAPS DOLLS

Category: Collectibles

L.O.L. Surprise

Ages 6+

$13.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy series Under Wraps dolls have 15 new surprises. Unbox the spy glass, follow the codes, and unlock surprises. Each doll is hiding in a mystery disguise, unbox each layer to discover who’s inside! The disguise becomes multiple fashion accessories. Mix & match outfits for tons of new looks and feed or bathe your L.O.L. Surprise! Doll to discover water surprises.

HARRY POTTER ACTION FIGURES

Mattel

Ages 6+

$24.99

This film-inspired doll brings Harry Potter and his friends back to Hogwarts! Young fans can recreate their favorite scenes from the movies, or imagine their very own. The figures look just like their characters in the acclaimed film series and come dressed in their signature Hogwarts uniforms, complete with a Gryffindor robe. With eleven “joints” – in the neck, shoulders, hips, knees, elbows and wrists – each is ready for action storytelling and spellbinding poses! Doll comes with a personalized wand matching the one each used onscreen – perfect for casting spells and inspiring imaginative play.