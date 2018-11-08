Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered for Thousand Oaks bar victims

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags to be lowered in the state in honor of those killed in Wednesday’s shooting at a Southern California bar.

Flags on all public buildings in the state will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

The move follows a proclamation from President Donald Trump that flags be lowered.

A 28-year-old former Marine opened fire in a bar in Southern California late Wednesday night, killing 12 people, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant. The gunman was later found dead.