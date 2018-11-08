× FBI agent who accidentally shot man in Denver nightclub pleads not guilty

DENVER — An FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg while dancing at a Denver nightclub has pleaded not guilty but a plea deal is still possible.

Chase Bishop entered his plea to a second-degree assault charge Thursday, four months after it was disclosed that lawyers were trying to reach a plea deal.

His lawyer, David Goddard, told the judge there was no final determination yet so Bishop would like plead not guilty.

Another hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 to determine whether there would be a plea deal or whether Bishop will go on trial over the June 2 shooting.

Video footage shows Bishop dancing at Mile High Spirits Distillery at 2201 Lawrence St. before doing a backflip.

The gun falls to the ground, and as Bishop picks it up, appears to go off.