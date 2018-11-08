Cold and snowy Veteran’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sunshine is back and temperatures will be slowly warming back up. We get to enjoy another fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the cool mid 40s. Your Saturday will be another sunny day with some wind and milder highs in the low 50s in Denver.

Our next cold front slides in overnight Saturday into early Sunday. It will make for a snowy and much colder Veteran's Day with highs only in the upper 20s to near freezing. And, there looks to be light accumulation of a few inches across metro Denver. We are expecting slightly higher totals of up to 4" in the foothills west of the city.

The weather pattern looks dry, sunny and milder starting on Monday and lasting through the end of next week.

