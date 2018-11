Adams County sergeant calls Colorado voters ‘stupid’ after sheriff loses re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The public information officer for the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Jim Morgen, called Colorado voters "f-----g stupid" after current Sheriff Mike McIntosh lost re-election on Tuesday.

Morgen works for McIntosh, a Republican, who lost to Democrat challenger Rick Reigenborn on Tuesday night.

"Iā€™m so disgusted with Colorado and specifically Adams County voters that could only see a d. It makes me completely sick that some complete dumb ass will win as sheriff with no ability only and I mean only because he has a d in front of his name.ā€ Morgen went on to write, ā€23 years of service down the drain with only retiring as an option."

Reigenborn was with the Adams County Sheriff's Office from 1991 to 2015 and currently is a detective with the Mountain View Police Department.