Adams County sergeant calls Colorado voters ‘stupid’ after sheriff loses re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The public information officer for the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Jim Morgen, called Colorado voters "f-----g stupid" after current Sheriff Mike McIntosh lost re-election on Tuesday.

Morgen works for McIntosh, a Republican, who lost to Democrat challenger Rick Reigenborn on Tuesday night.

"I’m so disgusted with Colorado and specifically Adams County voters that could only see a d. It makes me completely sick that some complete dumb ass will win as sheriff with no ability only and I mean only because he has a d in front of his name.” Morgen went on to write, ”23 years of service down the drain with only retiring as an option."

Reigenborn was with the Adams County Sheriff's Office from 1991 to 2015 and currently is a detective with the Mountain View Police Department.