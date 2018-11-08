29-year-old identified as California bar shooter, used smoke, .45-caliber handgun

People walk away from the scene as it unfurls at the intersection of U.S. 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A law enforcement official says authorities have identified the gunman and the handgun he used to kill 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, at a Southern California bar.
The official said the man was 29 years old and deployed a smoke device and used a .45-caliber handgun when he opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill late Wednesday in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles.The official declined to provide any other details, speaking on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to publicly discuss the investigation.
Authorities and witnesses say the gunman wore dark clothing and didn’t say anything as he fired inside the bar. Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows and jumping out of second-floor windows to escape.
