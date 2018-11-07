× Woman pleads guilty to lying about bear attack at Golden Gate Canyon State Park

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Gilpin County woman plead guilty to lying to authorities about being attacked by a bear at Golden Gate Canyon State Park in September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday.

Julie Bosworth, 38, was sentenced to 20 hours of community service for false reporting to authorities about the incident.

“As an agency we investigate these to the fullest and we cannot and will not tolerate false reporting,” CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie said in a statement. “If you do this, we are going to charge you.”

The incident happened on Sept. 19 around 1:30 p.m. when authorities responded to a report of a bear attack at the state park. Bosworth was transported to an area hospital for injuries on her arms, legs and head, parks and wildlife officials said.

After hours of searching and investigating, CPW officials determined that no bear attack occurred.

A DNA test of her clothes proved that there was no bear attack.

“False reports such as these are a hindrance to our already limited staff and resources as our time and efforts can be better utilized,” park manager Todd Farrow said. “In addition, it can also affect how the public views the already delicate balance between human and wildlife encounters.”