What will Democrats pass into law first in Colorado?

DENVER -- A Democratic tsunami swept Colorado Tuesday.

Democrats control the governor's office, the attorney general's office, secretary of state, treasurer, Colorado House and Colorado Senate.

That hasn't happened since 1938.

So what could Democrats pass come January?

Education



Governor-elect Jared Polis said during his victory speech, "We want to make sure every child regardless of the zip code they grow up in has a quality education -- including full day kindergarden."

That will be a difficult task with current funding levels, however leaders are expected to try.

"I'm excited to have a governor on the first floor who thinks it is a top priority," Rep. Alec Garnett said.

Family Leave

For years Democrats have introduced paid family leave as one of their first pieces of legislation. It has traditionally failed in the Republican Senate.

It is expected to be introduced early next year.

Red flag laws

Last year red flag laws failed in the Republican controlled state Senate.

Red flag laws allow for law enforcement and family members to go before a judge and ask for guns to be temporarily taken away from dangerous individuals.

Representative-elect Tom Sullivan, whose son Alex was killed in the Aurora theater shooting, is vowing to make it a top priority. "That will be the first thing I will be looking at," Sullivan said.

"As you know we in Colorado are number eight in the country in suicides," Sullivan said.

Oil and gas

Democratic leadership is beginning to sound the alarm about any new oil and gas law after Proposition 112 failed.

Rep. KC Becker said its time to "put it to rest." Newly elected Representative Emily Sirota, a strong progressive joining the chamber, doesn't agree.

"It doesn't mean the fight is over we will still be working hard. The future of my kids the future of Colorado our planet depends on states like Colorado," Sirota said.